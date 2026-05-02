NBK111: Kajal Aggarwal and Nandamuri Balakrishna to reunite after Bhagavanth Kesari, replacing Nayanthara? REPORT

Nandamuri Balakrishna and director Gopichandh Malineni are set to join hands for a film tentatively titled NBK111. Earlier, it was announced that Nayanthara would play the lead role alongside the Daaku Maharaj actor, but it now seems that the plans may change.

Kajal Aggarwal to replace Nayanthara in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK111?

According to a report by Gulte, Kajal Aggarwal is being considered to replace Nayanthara in the upcoming Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer NBK111. Reportedly, Nayanthara’s dates do not align with the schedule, and there are also rumors of issues in remuneration discussions.

The actress was earlier announced as the female lead in the movie through a promo video. However, she may now be replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. An official confirmation from the makers is still awaited.

Previously, Nandamuri Balakrishna and Kajal Aggarwal starred together in the action drama Bhagavanth Kesari, directed by Anil Ravipudi. The film follows Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari, an ex-prisoner who takes on the responsibility of raising Vijayalakshmi after the death of her father, a kind jailer who once helped him. Kajal played the role of a doctor in the film.

Kajal Aggarwal and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s work front

Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in the film Sikandar alongside Salman Khan and also had a cameo in Kannappa. Looking ahead, she will appear in films like The India Story and is also part of the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer Ramayana.

On the other hand, Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The fantasy supernatural film is a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Apart from Balakrishna, it also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Samyuktha Menon, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews and turned out to be a box office failure.

Recently, the veteran actor also announced that he will collaborate with director Koratala Siva for a project tentatively titled NBK112.

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