NBK111: Nandamuri Balakrishnan to return to filming in September 2026 after muscle tear injury? Here’s what we know

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming action film NBK111 is being helmed by Gopichandh Malineni. After the veteran star suffered a muscle tear, it seems he will soon return to filming.

Is Nandamuri Balakrishna returning to filming NBK111 in September 2026?

According to Gulte, Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to return to the sets of the tentatively titled NBK111. Reportedly, filming will resume in September 2026. The makers plan to wrap up Balakrishna’s talkie portions in the initial days after he resumes shooting next month.

For those unaware, Nandamuri Balakrishna sustained a minor muscle tear during an action sequence while shooting for NBK111. Following medical advice, the actor also underwent surgery.

More about NBK111

The makers recently unveiled a glimpse of NBK111 , showcasing a slick and stylish action entertainer featuring the veteran actor. Apart from NBK, the makers have confirmed Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. With Manchu Manoj playing a pivotal role, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa, Swasika, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film features music composed by Thaman S., who is handling both the soundtrack and the background score. With Arvind Kashyap serving as the cinematographer, the project marks Balakrishna’s second collaboration with the director after Veera Simha Reddy.

Interestingly, NBK111 was initially reported to be a historical film, with Nayanthara rumoured to play the female lead. However, based on the recently unveiled glimpse, it appears that the makers have opted for a different direction, with the actress no longer associated with the project.

Looking ahead, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also announced his collaboration with director Koratala Siva for a project tentatively titled NBK112 . The film is reportedly titled Carpenter, with Anirudh Ravichander expected to compose both the songs and the background score. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

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