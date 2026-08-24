NBK111: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next to be titled God or Dada? Film likely to release on Christmas Eve 2026

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently working on his upcoming film, NBK111, and is expected to resume shooting in September 2026. Now, it appears that the film could be titled God or Dada, with the makers reportedly eyeing a festive release date.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s NBK111 to be titled God or Dada?

According to a report shared by Gulte, Nandamuri Balakrishna ’s NBK111 could be titled God or Dada. At present, these are reportedly the two potential titles being considered for the stylish action film. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

The makers are also reportedly eyeing December 24, 2026, for the film’s release, coinciding with Christmas Eve.

More about NBK111

The makers earlier unveiled a glimpse of NBK111 , showcasing a slick and stylish action entertainer featuring the veteran actor. Apart from Balakrishna, the makers have confirmed Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead. With Manchu Manoj playing a pivotal role, the film also stars Samuthirakani, Sarath Kumar, Abhimanyu Singh, Upendra Limaye, Manish Wadhwa, Swasika, and several others in key roles.

Directed by Gopichandh Malineni, the film features music by Thaman S., who is composing both the soundtrack and the background score. Arvind Kashyap serves as the cinematographer. The project marks Balakrishna’s second collaboration with the director after Veera Simha Reddy.

During filming, the veteran actor suffered a muscle tear and subsequently underwent surgery. Following the surgery, Balakrishna is currently resting and is expected to resume shooting in September 2026.

Interestingly, NBK111 was initially reported to be a historical film, with Nayanthara rumoured to play the female lead. However, based on the recently unveiled glimpse, it appears that the makers have taken the project in a different direction, with the actress no longer associated with the film.

Looking ahead, Nandamuri Balakrishna has also announced a collaboration with director Koratala Siva for a project tentatively titled NBK112 . The film is reportedly titled Carpenter, with Anirudh Ravichander expected to compose the songs and background score. However, an official announcement is yet to be made.

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