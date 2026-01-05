NBK111: Nayanthara no longer a part of Nandamuri Balakrishna film? Here's what we know

The upcoming film NBK111, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role, is undergoing major changes, both creatively and in casting. According to reports, after reworking the original storyline, the makers are now said to be reconsidering the film’s female lead. Nayanthara, who was attached to the project earlier, may no longer be part of the film as the team restructures the project to better suit current market conditions.

Initially, there were reports that NBK111 was envisioned as a large-scale venture mounted on a massive budget of Rs. 170 crore. However, with the OTT market currently facing uncertainty and reduced acquisition prices, the producers are said to be exercising caution. As a result, the film is now being reshaped into a full-fledged mass entertainer tailored to Nandamuri Balakrishna’s core fan base, leaning more toward his signature larger than life style rather than a high budget experimental narrative.

Apparently, the budget recalibration is one of the primary reasons behind the reported casting change. Nayanthara, who is among the highest paid actresses in the South cinema, reportedly charges close to Rs. 11 crore per film. With the makers keen on cutting costs and reallocating funds toward scale, action sequences, and commercial elements, the team is said to be exploring alternative options for the female lead who can fit the revised vision without significantly escalating expenses.

Despite these changes, expectations around NBK111 remain high, given Nandamuri Balakrishna’s recent box-office success and strong audience pull. While no official confirmation has been made regarding Nayanthara’s exit or the final cast, updates are anticipated once the makers lock the revised script and production plan. Until then, the project continues to generate buzz as one of the most closely watched films in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming lineup. The Padma Bhushan Award winner and Nayanthara were last seen together on the big screen 7 years ago in the film Jai Simha.

