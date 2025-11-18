NBK111: Nayanthara to star opposite 65-year-old Nandamuri Balakrishna for Gopichandh Malineni’s period action, reunite after 7 years

Nayanthara celebrates her 41st birthday on November 18, 2025, and to mark this occasion, the NBK111 team officially announced her character with a video glimpse.

NBK111: Nayanthara joins Nandamuri Balakrishna's period epic

The video glimpse presents the actress in a regal look, embodying the grace and elegance of a queen befitting the film's landscape. The glimpse was shared by director Gopichandh Malineni via his social media handle.

Sharing the update, the Jail director wrote, “Here she comes... Welcoming the one and only Queen #Nayanthara garu into the world of #NBK111. Honoured to have her power and grace in our story. Wishing you a wonderful birthday. Excited to see you on set soon.”

See the post here:

Over the years, Nayanthara has previously appeared alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna in three movies. First, they shared the screen in the 2010 film Simha, directed by Boyapati Srinu, in which the actor played dual roles.

Later, in 2011, both actors appeared together in Sri Rama Rajyam, a devotional film in which NBK portrayed Lord Rama, while Maya played Goddess Sita. After their 2018 film Jai Simha, the upcoming NBK111 marks the actors' fourth collaboration.

Nayanthara’s upcoming movies

Nayanthara is next expected to hit the big screens with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, co-starring Chiranjeevi and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The upcoming comedy-drama is slated for release during Sankranti 2026.

Looking ahead, the actress also stars in the Yash-led Toxic, scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Ugadi. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the action film features an ensemble cast including Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, and many others.

Additionally, Nayanthara plays a pivotal role in the Mammootty-starrer Patriot, which also features Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and several others in key roles. She is also part of films like Hi, Dear Students, Mookuthi Amman 2, and Rakkayie.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next

Nandamuri Balakrishna is set to appear in Akhanda 2: Thandavam, the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda. The action fantasy drama is scheduled for release on December 5, 2025.

Apart from NBK, the film features Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinisetty, Harshaali Malhotra, and others in key roles.

ALSO READ: 9 South films to see in theaters this week: Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Vilaayath Budha to Kavin, Andrea Jeremiah’s Mask