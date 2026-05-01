NBK112: Not Jr NTR’s Devara Part 2, but Kortala Siva’s next film to be with Nandamuri Balakrishna

Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva last hit the big screens with Devara: Part 1. While many fans were expecting the filmmaker to collaborate again with the RRR star, it now appears that Siva will next helm a Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer, tentatively titled NBK112.

NBK112: Not Jr NTR’s Devara: Part 2, but director Koratala Siva’s next film to star Nandamuri Balakrishnan

In a new update shared by the makers, it has been confirmed that Koratala Siva will collaborate with Nandamuri Balakrishna for the tentatively titled NBK112. While further details about the project have not yet been revealed, the team wrote, “The Stars Align. A Festival Awaits.”

Here’s the post:

Previously, Koratala Siva directed Devara: Part 1, starring Jr NTR . The film follows Devara, a powerful sea warrior who protects a coastal village in the 1980s that is involved in illegal sea smuggling. Upon realizing that these activities harm innocent lives, Devara turns against his comrades, including his friend Bhaira, triggering a violent feud. His mysterious disappearance leaves behind a complicated legacy for his timid son, Vara.

With Tarak portraying both father and son, the film also features Saif Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, and Shine Tom Chacko, among others, in key roles. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

The film ends with a post-credit scene indicating a sequel. While there were initial speculations about Devara: Part 2, it appears that the director has moved on for now. However, it has not been officially confirmed whether the sequel has been shelved.

Nandamuri Balakrishnan’s work front

Nandamuri Balakrishna was last seen in Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu. The fantasy supernatural film is a sequel to Akhanda (2021). Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Aadhi Pinisetty, Samyuktha Menon, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film received mixed-to-negative reviews and turned out to be a box office failure.

Looking ahead, the actor is also set to collaborate with director Gopichandh Malineni for another project, tentatively titled NBK111 .

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