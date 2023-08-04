NC 23: Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti meet fishermen families of K Matchilesam village

Naga Chaitanya, the popular Telugu actor is currently focusing on his acting career and has been choosing his projects selectively. He is set to reunite with Premam director Chandoo Mondeti for the third time, for his 23rd film. The highly anticipated project, which was been tentatively NC 23, is produced by Bunny Vas for the prestigious banner Geetha Arts. As per the reports, Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti have already kickstarted the prep for their ambitious film and visited K Matchilesam village of Srikakulam for the same.

Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti meet fisherman families of K Matchilesam village

Recently, the popular actor and director met the fisherman families of K Matchilesam village, Srikakulam, and spent some quality time with them, as a part of their preparations for NC 23. The latest updates suggest that the actor has adapted a very new grounded approach to the film, and his character in it. He met the fishermen and their families to understand the land, their culture, and their lifestyle. Chaitanya is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of the character. If the reports are to be believed, he is set to play a young man who belongs to a fisherman community from a small town of Andhra Pradesh, in Chandoo Mondeti's film.

Naga Chaitanya about NC 23

Later, in his interaction with the media, Naga Chaitanya opened up about NC 23 and working with director Chandoo Mondeti again. "Chandoo narrated the storyline 6 months ago. I got very excited. He developed the story based on real incidents. Producer Bunny Vas and Chandoo have been traveling for two years to work on the story., which is so inspiring. We came here to know the lifestyle of fishermen, their body language, and also the texture of the village. The pre-production works begin today," revealed the actor.

Director Chandoo Mondeti opens up

The Karthikeya 2 director, who is all excited to team up with Chaitanya again, spoke extensively about his ambitious project. "A local guy named Karthik prepared a story based on a real incident that happened in 2018. He initially told the story to Allu Aravind Garu and Bunny Vas Garu. I got excited when I heard the story. We've been working on the script for the last 2 years. It is ready now and has come out well. Chay is pleased with the story. We wanted to start pre-production of the movie here where the incident took place," stated Mondeti in his interaction with the media.

