NC22: Naga Chaitanya and Krithi Shetty starrer to start rolling from September 21

Naga Chaitanya will be leading director Venkat Prabhu's untitled drama NC22. He will be seen romancing Krithi Shetty in the film. Now, the newest update about the project is that the movie will go on the floors from tomorrow on 21st September. The two previously worked together on a 2021 blockbuster film Bangarraju, which also starred Nagarjuna. Sharing the update, the makers Tweeted, "With Divine Blessings of Akkineni Nageswara Rao Garu, We announce a exciting Update about our prestigious project in collaboration with Naga Chaitanya and Venkat Prabhu. #NC22ActionBegins from tomorrow."