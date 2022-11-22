NC22 Teaser Poster: Naga Chaitanya's fierce avatar gives massy vibes; A perfect birthday treat to fans

The makers of Naga Chaitanya's upcoming drama NC22 have unveiled the poster teaser from the film. The photo shows the protagonist as a police officer, who goes by the name of A. Bhiva. His face has been covered by a group of cops surrounding him. The first look and title for the drama will be unveiled tomorrow on 23 November.

Sharing the poster, the makers Tweeted, "No 𝐅𝐎𝐑𝐂𝐄 can Hold Down his 𝐑𝐀𝐆𝐄 Presenting the Fierce Pre Look Poster of #NC22 Unveiling the first Look & Title tomorrow at 10:18 AM ."