NC23 titled Thandel: Makers reveal first look poster of Naga Chaitanya ahead of his birthday

Ever since its announcement, Naga Chaitanya’s 23rd film, tentatively titled NC23 has been creating a lot of hype. The film is being helmed by Chandoo Mondeti, marking the third collaboration between the actor and director after Premam in 2016 and Savyasachi in 2018.

The makers had also announced quite recently that Sai Pallavi would be playing the lead role, alongside the Custody actor, marking their second collaboration after the 2021 film Love Story. In the latest update, the makers of the film have revealed the official title of the film as Thandel, which is also the name of Naga Chaitanya’s character in the film. They also shared the first-look poster of the film.

Naga Chaitanya to play the leader of the fisherfolk in NC23 titled Thandel

In the first look poster, Naga Chaitanya can be seen in a rugged boat, in what seems to be a deadly storm. The actor holds a row in his hand and can be seen in a simple brown vest and pants.

From the caption, as well as from the poster, it is evident that Chay would be playing a leader of the fishermen community. The poster was shared by the makers via the official X (formerly Twitter) handle, with the caption: “A leader is born to ride against the tide and time for his people; @chay_akkineni in and as #Thandel; The Birthday Celebrations of Yuvasamrat begin early”

Check out the poster below:

More about Thandel

Thandel is reportedly based on true events. As part of their preparations, Chandoo Mondeti and Naga Chaitanya visited the K Matchilesam village in Srikakulam, earlier this year. They met and interacted with the fishermen of the region to learn more about their land, lifestyle, and culture.

The Premam actor had spoken about this film earlier, saying he was excited about it as soon as he heard the script. He also mentioned that preparations for the film helped him understand the lifestyle and body language of the fishermen, as well as learn the texture of the village.

On the work front

Naga Chaitanya will next be seen in the web series, Dhootha. It is touted to be a supernatural horror series, and would also mark his debut in the shorter format. The series features an ensemble cast including Parvathy Thiruvothu, Prachi Desai, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and more in prominent roles. The series is all set to release on December 1.

