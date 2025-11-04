NC24: Naga Chaitanya introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary aka Daksha as film’s heroine, says 'You all will fall in love…'

Naga Chaitanya's upcoming venture, NC24, is currently under production, with Virupaksha fame Karthik Varma Dandu directing the project. The makers have now officially announced Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead and introduced her character as Daksha.



Naga Chaitanya introduces Meenakshi Chaudhary as Daksha

Taking to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Naga Chaitanya shared the first look of Meenakshi Chaudhary as an archaeologist.

Sharing the announcement, Chay wrote, “Its my pleasure introducing Meenakshi Chaudhary as Daksha to you all from our NC24. It’s been such a fun time working with her and character you all will fall in love with.”

Here’s the update:

The upcoming movie, tentatively titled NC24, is a mythological thriller, with Chaitanya expected to play the role of a treasure hunter. The first-look posters and behind-the-scenes visuals have already revealed the actor's bold and intense adventurer look.

NC24 is said to be one of the highest-budget films in Naga Chaitanya's career. He will be seen in a brand-new avatar, significantly different from his previous roles.

The film, helmed by Karthik Varma Dandu, is based on a story penned by Pushpa director Sukumar. Produced by BVSN Prasad, Sukumar, and Bapineedu, the movie features cinematography by Ragul Dharuman.

Naga Chaitanya and Meenakshi Chaudhary’s work front

Coming to Naga Chaitanya's recent work, the actor was last seen in the romantic action drama Thandel, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, with Sai Pallavi as the co-lead.

Thandel tells the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters. The film focuses on his passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, also known as Bujji Thalli. Interestingly, it was inspired by a true incident involving a man from Srikakulam.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also featured Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Meanwhile, Meenakshi Chaudhary was last seen in the Venkatesh Daggubati starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam, co-starring Aishwarya Rajesh and directed by Anil Ravipudi. The actress will next appear in Anaganaga Oka Raju, alongside Naveen Polishetty.

