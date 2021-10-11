Nedumudi Venu Passes Away: Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates his work, Dulquer Salmaan heartbroken

National award-winning actor Nedumudi Venu passed away on October 11 at a private hospital in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram. He was 73. The entire Malayalam industry is in shock and bid an emotional farewell to the legendary actor on social media. Prithviraj Sukumaran penned a heartfelt note while Dulquer Salmaan has shared a throwback memory with Nedumudi Venu.

"Farewell Venu uncle! Your body of work and your expertise over the craft will forever be research material for generations to come! Rest in peace legend," Prithviraj Sukumaran tweeted.

Dulquer Salmaan who is heartbroken has shared a beautiful throwback memory with the late actor.

Actor-director Revathy bid an emotional farewell to the legend. She wrote, "Remembering you with a lot of Love and Respect. The simple thoughts you shared to better my performance will always remain a lesson learnt dedicated to you. May your loved ones be blessed with the courage to accept your departure. With fond memories."

Parvathy, on the other hand, feels 'incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor'. Sharing a beautiful photo with him, she penned a long note that read, "I consider myself incredibly lucky to have been able to work with this masterclass of an actor and just the most wonderful, loving human being. Charlie and now Puzhu, just before he’s left us. What a terrible loss. I salute his artistry and carry within me the incredible fervour for the craft he’s instilled in me as an actor through his work."

