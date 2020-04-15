Nedumudi Venu’s song on Coronavirus goes VIRAL; Kerala Police shares it to spread awareness about COVID 19

Popular National Award-winning Malayalam actor Nedumudi Venu has now released a 90-second-long song on Coronavirus and the pandemic situation. In the song, he has pointed out how to tackle the spread of the pandemic and the video has now gone viral and it is all over the internet. The two-time National Award-winning actor noted the importance of unity in the global war against COVID-19. The song has now gone viral, and the Kerala Police department’s official Facebook handle has also shared it to spread awareness on the pandemic.

As soon as the Kerala Police shared the video on Facebook, it received over 10 thousand likes and over 500 comments. The Government of Kerala’s effective measures on the situation is the most-talked-about as the state has contained the situation well. The number of COVID-19 cases in the state has been reduced over the past few days. According to reports, the state could achieve it with effective awareness methods and early detection.

As of April 14, Kerala has 376 positive cases of COVID-19. It is to be noted that the Central Government has now extended the lockdown to May 3 in order to contain the situation. Several celebrities including SP Balasubrahmanyam, Vaigai Puyal Vadivelu have shared songs on the virus to spread awareness. Celebrities including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Ram Charan have also shared several videos and messages to spread awareness among the public.