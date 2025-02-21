Live

NEEK and Dragon movie LIVE UPDATES: Twitter reviews, audience response and everything about new Tamil releases

Written by Anjali Choudhury Updated on Feb 21, 2025   |  08:19 AM IST  |  2.7K
NEEK and Dragon movie LIVE UPDATES: All you need to know about new Tamil releases (PC: Wunderbar Films X, Pradeep Ranganathan Instagram)
Feb 21, 2025 08:15 AM IST
Silambarasan TR shares one-word review for Dragon

Actor Silambarasan TR shared his excitement for Dragon with a powerful one-word review: "BLOCKBUSTER." His reaction reflects the film’s impact, hinting at a strong audience response. With its engaging narrative and performances, Dragon seems to have struck a chord, earning praise from fans and industry stars alike.  

Feb 21, 2025 08:11 AM IST
Dhanush addresses fans before release of NEEK

Ahead of NEEK's release, director Dhanush took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message with fans. The Raayan actor expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the film as much as the team did while making it. He also highlighted the young cast, stating that they are eager for the future and filled with dreams, hoping they all come true. Reflecting on his own journey, Dhanush shared that he once stood in their place and understands their emotions at this moment.

