NEEK and Dragon movie LIVE UPDATES: Twitter reviews, audience response and everything about new Tamil releases

Ahead of NEEK's release, director Dhanush took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share a heartfelt message with fans. The Raayan actor expressed confidence that audiences would enjoy the film as much as the team did while making it. He also highlighted the young cast, stating that they are eager for the future and filled with dreams, hoping they all come true. Reflecting on his own journey, Dhanush shared that he once stood in their place and understands their emotions at this moment.