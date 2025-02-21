NEEK celebrity review: 'You’ve created something new,' says Keerthy Suresh to Dhanush after watching his third directorial

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) hit the big screens today, February 21, amid much anticipation. Ahead of its grand release, the makers organized a premiere show, which was attended by several film industry celebrities, including Keerthy Suresh.

After watching the film, she shared her thoughts and praised Dhanush for once again creating something new with his signature touch. She expressed on her social media how much she enjoyed watching all the actors on screen.

Keerthy noted that Pavish reminded her of Dhanush in his smile, actions, and even voice, making for a memorable debut. She said Mathew Thomas’ character would be remembered for its humor, found Anikha Surendran adorable, and described Rabiya as lovely. She also called Priya Prakash Varrier as always pretty.

"Just watched #NEEK, What a fresh and light film this is!! Yet again, @dhanushkaraja sir, you’ve created something new with your Midas touch. It was so lovely to watch all these actors on screen! #Pavish You remind me of Dhanush sir, right from your smile to your actions and even your voice! What a way to mark your debut, @mathewthomass__, your character will be remembered," Keerthy wrote on X.

She didn’t miss mentioning Priyanka Mohan’s cute cameo and praised Ramya Ranganathan for her dance moves. Finally, she congratulated Sreyas and sent her love to the entire NEEK team.

Advertisement

Take a look at her post below:

NEEK is Dhanush’s third directorial, co-written and produced with Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri under Wunderbar Films and RK Productions. Initially announced in 2016 with Soundarya Rajinikanth, it was later revived by Dhanush in 2023.

Starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and Priya Prakash Varrier, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar. Released on February 21, it includes special appearances by Dhanush and Priyanka Mohan.

Have you already watched NEEK in theaters today? If yes, then do not forget to share your review with us in the comments below.