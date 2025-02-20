NEEK: Dhanush addresses fans before release of his third directorial; ‘hope you enjoy it as much as we did’

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam, or NEEK as it is called for short, is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of this year so far. The film, which marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture, is all set to hit the silver screens tomorrow, February 21st.

Needless to say, the hype surrounding the film is higher than ever now and just hours remain for its release. The film’s director, Dhanush, took to his official X (formerly Twitter) to address his fans prior to the film’s release. The Raayan actor said that he believes the audience will enjoy the movie as much as the crew did while they were making it.

He also added that all the youngsters who are part of the film’s cast are looking forward to what the future holds in store for them. He said they’re full of dreams and that he prays to God that they come true. Dhanush added that he has been in their shoes once and knows how they’re feeling right now.

Earlier today, GV Prakash, who composed the music for the film, took to his official social media to share his opinions regarding the project. He mentioned that the film would be a treat for youngsters and added that he personally loved the project.

Check out Dhanush’s post below:

GV Prakash is not the only one who has shared his opinions regarding the film. Earlier this month, SJ Suryah, who caught the movie at its premiere, also took to social media to shower praise on the film. Furthermore, directors Mari Selvaraj and Arun Matheswaran have also shared their opinions via social media.

Advertisement

As mentioned earlier, NEEK is Dhanush’s third directorial venture after the 2017 film Pa. Paandi and Raayan, which came out last year. The latest film stars a young ensemble cast, including Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, and others.

Additionally, Dhanush himself has made a cameo appearance in the film. NEEK has also been bankrolled by Dhanush, along with his father Kasthuri Raja. Leon Britto and Prasanna GK have taken care of the film’s camera work and editing, respectively.

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam is not the only Dhanush directorial venture set for release this year. It has also been revealed that the VIP actor’s fourth project, Idly Kadai, will hit the silver screens in April of this year. The film features Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani, and more in crucial roles.

Coming to the acting front, Dhanush will next be seen alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film, Kubera. He is also set to appear in Anand L. Rai’s next project, titled Tere Ishk Mein, which features Kriti Sanon as the female lead.