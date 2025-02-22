NEEK: Dhanush dances like no one’s watching in BTS glimpse of his third directorial as he explains scene to Pavish
Take a look at this unseen BTS clip from the sets of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), where Dhanush is seen explaining a certain sequence.
Dhanush has scored another successful stint at the box office with his third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK. The movie hit theaters on February 21 and within no time it has gathered solid momentum amongst fans and audiences. The Gen-Z coming-of-age romantic drama has been lauded by many.
And now, social media is filled with a certain behind-the-scenes clip from the sets of NEEK that features Dhanush himself. The actor can be seen explaining a certain situation to Pavish, wherein the latter is supposed to dance with another co-star.
Check out the video here:
The video showcased Dhanush nailing the particular sequence as he danced his heart out whilst continuing to exemplify how the scene needs to be performed for the new actor.
The second part of the glimpse features how Pavish, after taking notes from Dhanush, aces the particular scene and dances exactly like he is shown by the director.
Well, right upon its release, NEEK received massively positive reviews from fans, and even many actors and filmmakers dropped messages of heartfelt appreciation for the breezy romantic comedy.
In fact, right a day before the theatrical release of the movie, Dhanush himself dropped a video on his social media handle, addressing fans about his venture and hoping that they would enjoy watching it on the big screen.
Check out the message here:
Coming back to Dhanush’s own film front, the actor has a massive release next with Sekhar Kummula’s Kubera. Other than that, he has another self-directed movie, Idly Kadai, where he would star opposite Nithya Menen.
The Raayan star is also currently shooting his next Bollywood movie, Tere Ishk Mein, co-starring Kriti Sanon as the female lead.
