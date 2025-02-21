NEEK: Dhanush’s sons Yatra and Linga pose for happy picture as they watch first-day first-show of film in theater
As Dhanush’s third directorial movie NEEK released, the actor’s sons Yatra and Linga were seen catching the first-day first-show of the movie in a theater.
The Dhanush-directed movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has finally hit theaters. The coming-of-age romantic drama has captivated the attention of fans already and is slowly moving towards a steady box office run. Amidst this, the actor’s sons Yatra and Linga were seen attending the first-day first-show of the film in a theater.
In some pictures that have gone viral on social media, the boys were seen sitting at the rear end seats inside a cinema hall, along with the entire cast of the movie, who was also present at the venue.
Check out the photos here:
The happy smiles on their faces as they watched the movie clearly indicated how much they loved it.
Meanwhile, NEEK has been receiving a lot of appreciation from fans and even colleagues of Dhanush from the film fraternity. Actress Keerthy Suresh and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj were among the many who penned heartfelt wishes for the film and Dhanush as they watched the movie in theaters.
Take a look at the celebrity reviews of NEEK here:
Well, NEEK is a breezy romantic movie that stars a new crop of actors named Pavish, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran and others.
The film has clashed at the box office with Pradeep Ranganathan’s movie Dragon and yet has been keeping a tight hold on the numbers and reception.
Interestingly, just a day before the release of NEEK, Dhanush had dropped a video message on social media, as he addressed his fans, hoping that they would enjoy the movie as much as he did while making it.
