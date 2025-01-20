NEEK First Review: SJ Suryah wonders how Dhanush directed the ‘breezy movie’ despite tight schedule of Raayan

Dhanush has quite many interesting projects scheduled ahead, including his directorial venture NEEK, a.k.a Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam. The coming-of-age romantic flick features new-generation actors such as Pavish, Priya Prakash Warrier, Mathew Thomas and more. And now, ahead of its February release, the film seems to have already bagged its first-ever review.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), notable actor SJ Suryah dropped the first review of NEEK, after having watched it with none other than its filmmaker Dhanush himself. The Game Changer actor mentioned how the film promises to offer a meaningful watch, especially considering the new bunch of talents whom people will witness first time.

Check out the post here:

Moreover, SJ Suryah expressed a sense of wonder over Dhanush, about how the latter was able to direct such a unique film even after having a tight schedule with his own film Raayan.

The actor congratulated everyone from the cast and crew of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

He wrote, “Had the privilege to watch #NEEK with our international actor, director @dhanushkraja sir what a entertaining, young GenZ, Fun, yet emotional, yet unique Movie it is Sir one question, how U r able to make such breezy movie in these tight schedules that too immediately after Raayan what a direction congrats to all the young guys, girls who all got introduced, acted in the movie brilliant preference.”

For the unversed, NEEK was earlier supposed to be released on February 7, 2025. However, soon enough it clashed with the release of Ajith Kumar’s film Vidamuyaarchi, which will hit the theaters just a day before, on February 6.

Later on, the makers of the Dhanush directorial announced postponing their maiden project to a new date of February 21, when NEEK will release worldwide.

