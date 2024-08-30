NEEK first single Golden Sparrow OUT: Makers of Dhanush’s 3rd directorial drop a dance banger ft Priyanka Arul Mohan

Dhanush is all set to bring forth his much-awaited 3rd directorial movie, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam aka NEEK. Now, the makers have unveiled the first single from the movie called Golden Sparrow.

The new track is composed by GV Prakash Kumar which touts to be a hip-hop mix dance banger and features Priyanka Arul Mohan in a special appearance.

Check out the song Golden Sparrow from Dhanush’s NEEK: