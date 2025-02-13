NEEK release date, storyline, full star cast; everything you need to know about Dhanush's third directorial venture

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is an upcoming coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. The film features a cast of young-generation actors, including Priya Prakash Varrier, Pavish, and others. With its release just a few days away, read on to learn more about this much-anticipated movie.

NEEK release date and star cast

NEEK is all set to hit big screens on February 21. The film features Pavish as Prabhu, with Anikha Surendran playing his ex-girlfriend, Nila, and Priya Prakash Varrier as his current girlfriend. Mathew Thomas appears as Prabhu's friend, while Siddhartha Shankar is seen as Nila's fiancé.

The cast also includes Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, Anbu Thasan, and Sathish in supporting roles. Veteran actors R. Sarathkumar and Aadukalam Naren portray Nila's and Prabhu’s fathers, respectively, while Saranya Ponvannan plays Prabhu’s mother. Dhanush makes an extended special appearance as Cupid.

NEEK runtime and certification

Details about NEEK's censor board certification are yet to be revealed. However, the film's runtime is estimated to be around 2 hours and 16 minutes.

NEEK trailer and plot

The recently released trailer for the Gen-Z drama has caught fans' attention. It opens with energetic music as Dhanush refers to it as a familiar tale. The clip introduces a young couple, with the male lead aspiring to be a chef.

Another story follows a couple preparing for their wedding. As the plot unfolds, both narratives connect, bringing unexpected twists. The film appears to be designed for a modern audience, blending romance and drama. In the final scene, Dhanush encourages viewers to experience the film in theaters and leave with a memorable takeaway.

G. V. Prakash Kumar composed the music for the film, marking his first collaboration with Dhanush as a director. This project also adds to their long association, making it their 8th film together after Polladhavan, Asuran, Maaran, Vaathi, Aadukalam, Mayakkam Enna, and Captain Miller.

Talking more about NEEK, the film might arrive on Amazon Prime Video following its theatrical run.