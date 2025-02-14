NEEK Review: After SJ Suryah and Mari Selvaraj, director Arun Matheswaran also applauds Dhanush’s directorial

There is no doubt Dhanush is one of the most multi-faceted filmmakers in the country at present. The Raayan actor is now gearing up for the release of his third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, or NEEK for short. The film, touted to be a coming-of-age romantic comedy flick, is all set to hit the silver screens on February 21st.

With just days remaining until the film’s release, there is no doubt that the hype surrounding the film is through the roof. Earlier this month, actor SJ Suryah had taken to social media to shower praises on NEEK after catching it at a premiere with Dhanush.

In the latest update, director Arun Matheswaran, who worked with Dhanush in the 2024 film Captain Miller, took to social media to share his review after watching the upcoming movie. The Rocky director revealed that he is “blown away by the honest portrayal of young love and friendship.” He also congratulated the film’s cast and crew and added that NEEK is sure to resonate with anyone who has gone through the ups and downs of life.

Check out Arun Matheswaran’s tweet below:

It is not just SJ Suryah and Arun Matheswaran who have praised the movie so far. Renowned Kollywood director Mari Selvaraj, who helmed Dhanush’s 2021 film Karnan, had also heaped praise on Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.

NEEK, as mentioned earlier, is set to be a coming-of-age rom-com with a young ensemble cast including Priya Prakash Warrier, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, and more in lead roles. Apart from directing, Dhanush has also written and produced the film, along with his father Kasthuri Raja. Leon Britto cranked the camera for the movie while Prasanna GK took care of the film’s editing. GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film.

Coming to Dhanush’s work front, NEEK is not the only directorial he has planned for the year. His fourth directorial venture, Idly Kadai, is also set to hit the silver screens on April 10th this year.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to appear alongside Nagarjuna and Rashmika Mandanna in the upcoming trilingual film Kubera, helmed by Sekhar Kammula. Additionally, Dhanush is also set to star in Anand L Rai’s forthcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein, which also features Kriti Sanon as the lead.