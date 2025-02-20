NEEK Review: GV Prakash calls Dhanush’s directorial ‘a treat for youngsters,’ reveals he loved the film

Dhanush’s third directorial venture, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of the year. Touted as a coming-of-age romantic comedy, the film is set to release tomorrow, February 21.

With just hours to go until its premiere, the excitement surrounding the film is at an all-time high. Several celebrities, including SJ Suryah, Mari Selvaraj, and Arun Matheswaran, have already watched the film and taken to social media to share stellar reviews.

In the latest update, GV Prakash Kumar, the film’s music composer, turned to his official X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts. He revealed that he personally loved the film and encouraged fans to share their opinions as well. Additionally, the Rebel actor hinted that the film will be a special treat for youngsters.

Check out GV Prakash’s tweet below:

NEEK marks Dhanush’s third directorial venture after Pa. Paandi (2017) and Raayan (2024). As mentioned earlier, the film is a coming-of-age romantic comedy featuring a young ensemble cast, including Mathew Thomas, Priya Prakash Varrier, Anikha Surendran, and others in lead roles. Additionally, Dhanush is set to make a cameo appearance in the film.

Beyond writing and directing, the Raayan actor has also produced the film alongside his father, Kasthuri Raja. Leon Britto handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK oversaw the editing.

On the work front, NEEK isn’t Dhanush’s only directorial venture this year. The VIP actor is also gearing up for his fourth directorial project, Idly Kadai, which is set to hit the silver screens on April 10. The film features an ensemble cast, including Nithya Menen, Arun Vijay, Prakash Raj, and Samuthirakani in crucial roles.

Additionally, Dhanush will appear in Sekhar Kammula’s upcoming film Kubera, alongside Nagarjuna Akkineni and Rashmika Mandanna. He is also set to star opposite Kriti Sanon in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L. Rai.