NEEK trailer out: Dhanush presents a modern love story with unexpected twists for Gen Z audience

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) is one of the highly anticipated films of 2025, as it marks Dhanush's third directorial. Recently, the makers dropped the trailer for the Gen Z drama, and fans cannot get over it. The clip starts with upbeat music, as the Raayan actor calls it the "usual story."

The trailer of NEEK further shows a young couple with a boy aspiring to be a chef. Another love story follows, showing a couple getting ready for marriage. As events unfold, both stories connect and bring several unexpected twists. The trailer suggests the film is made for a modern audience. In the end, Dhanush urges viewers to watch the movie in theaters and leave happily with a great experience.

Take a look at the trailer below:

A day ago, filmmaker Mari Selvaraj shared his thoughts after watching NEEK. He said it had been a long time since he had seen a "usual love story" that still felt exciting. He believed the film would bring the same joy to everyone watching it in theaters. According to him, true happiness comes from the innocence of love. He praised Dhanush for capturing this emotion beautifully.

Reacting to his post, Dhanush wrote on X, "Thank you so much Mari. Means a lot to me and my team. You just made a bunch of young actors and technicians very happy."

Take a look at his post below:

NEEK is a film directed, written, and produced by Dhanush. Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri have also backed the project alongside the actor. The movie features a talented cast, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Rabiya Khatoon, Venkatesh Menon, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, and Ramya Ranganathan.

Leon Britto has handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK has worked on the editing. The film's music is composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar.

Are you excited to watch NEEK in theaters on February 21? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.