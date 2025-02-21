NEEK Twitter review: 9 tweets to read if you're planning to watch Dhanush's third directorial in theaters

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, also known as NEEK, is a coming-of-age Tamil rom-com that finally hit the big screens today, February 21. With its release, moviegoers have been flocking to theaters for the first day, first show. If you're planning to watch Dhanush's third directorial in cinemas, don't miss these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.

Viewers felt the Raayan actor delivered a fun rom-com after Pa Paandi. They believed he captured Gen Z relationships, breakups, and rebounds well. Some found the first half weak but enjoyed the second one. Pavish impressed as Prabhu, while Mathew Thomas stood out with his comedy.

Indhuja and Priya Prakash Varrier received praise despite limited screen time. Many appreciated GV Prakash’s music, saying it added charm to the film.

Meanwhile, another social media user reviewed NEEK and wrote on X, "A clean teen rom-com with a fun story that’s easy to relate to and follow. D keeps it simple and doesn’t try to complicate things with his lighthearted narration. Mathew Thomas is terrific with his one-liners and is easily the crowd favorite."

Some other viewers felt Dhanush delivered another directorial success. They called it a fun rom-com with an engaging screenplay despite a familiar story. Many enjoyed the climax, calling it highly entertaining.

Pavish impressed them, reminding them of a young Dhanush. Mathew Thomas kept the audience entertained. Anikha, Rabiya, Ramya, Venkatesh Menon, and Siddharth Shankar performed well. GV Prakash’s music received praise. Overall, they felt the director made an enjoyable film for Gen Z.

"Good fun first half that is classy and free flowing so far. A totally opposite side of director D after Raayan, he showcases a middle-class guy who falls in love with an ultra-high-class girl. Production value, music, Mathew Thomas' one liners," read another review.

Take a look at more reviews below:

NEEK is produced by Dhanush, Kasthuri Raja, and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri. It features a talented cast, including Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan in key roles.

Have you watched NEEK in theaters today? Let us know in the comments below.