NEEK vs Dragon: Which Tamil movie trailer has you most excited for its release?

Tamil movies Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (aka NEEK) and Dragon, starring Love Today’s Pradeep Ranganathan, are finally hitting theaters on February 21, 2025. Ahead of their release, the makers of both films unveiled their trailers on February 10, 2025.

NEEK is a coming-of-age romantic comedy directed by Dhanush. With the tagline “A usual love story,” the film follows the life of a chef who has recently entered a new relationship. However, things take an unexpected turn when his ex-girlfriend reappears in his life—this time, about to marry someone else. The rest of the movie explores the protagonist’s emotional turmoil and relationship dilemmas.

The film stars Dhanush’s nephew, Pavish, in his debut lead role. Alongside him, the cast includes Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, and many more in pivotal roles.

Check out the trailer for NEEK:

On the other hand, Dragon, starring Love Today fame Pradeep Ranganathan, is a coming-of-age comedy-drama that follows the story of Ragavan. After leading a rebellious life in college, enduring a devastating breakup, and being labeled a failure, he finds himself drawn into the world of deception and financial fraud. The movie chronicles his transformation and rise to glory.

With Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead, the film also features Anupama Parameswaran, Kayadu Lohar, George Maryan, Indumathy Manikandan, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and more in key roles.

See the trailer for Dragon:

Out of the two trailers, which one impressed you the most and got you excited - NEEK or Dragon? Let us know!

