Neela Nira Sooriyan OTT Release: When and where you can watch Samyuktha Vijayan starrer Tamil film online

The Tamil film Neela Nira Sooriya hit theaters back in October 2024. The movie received a decent response from fans and critics while attaining a lukewarm reception at the box office. And now, the movie is finally set for an OTT debut soon.

When and where to watch Neela Nira Sooriya

Neela Nira Sooriya is now out on the OTT platform for the masses. The Tamil drama is available for streaming on Aha Tamil.

The OTT giant announced the same formally with a post on their official account in X. The post read, “The new sunshine is arrived Watch #NeelaNiraSooriyan streaming now only on namma @ahatamil.”

Official trailer and plot of Neela Nira Sooriya

The storyline of Neela Nira Sooriya centers around the ordinary and mundane life of a school teacher named Aravind. He hails from a very small town in Tamil Nadu, yet aspires to change his gender from male to female whilst remaining a teacher in the school.

Aravind manages to hide his identity crisis for a long time, even from his parents; however, he gains courage once his family puts pressure on him to get married. He ends up moving out of the house and changing his identity to a woman named Bhanu as she begins to live with one of her friends.

While it was difficult for Bhanu’s family to understand her transition from male to female, things get complicated at his workplace in the school, as people don’t accept her transition very kindly.

The rest of the movie navigates the multiple challenges Bhanu faces as she deals with an insensitive and non-accommodative society while grappling with her new life as a woman.

Cast and crew of Neela Nira Sooriya

The title Neela Nira Sooriya literally translates to Blue Sunshine. The Tamil drama features Samyukta Vijayan, Kitty Krishnamoorthy, Gajaraj, Geetha Kailasam, KVN Manimegalai, Semmemalar Annam and more.

It is written and directed by Samyuktha Vijayan herself and is produced under First Copy Productions.