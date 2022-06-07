Neelavelicham First Look: Tovino Thomas plays curious novelist in the drama slated to release in December 2022

Tovino Thomas has joined forces with the Mollywood filmmaker Aashiq Abu for the horror flick, Neelavelicham. As the movie buffs await to witness the project on the big screens, the makers have unveiled the first look poster from the film. The Minnal Murali actor took to Twitter and shared the first look from his next.

The picture shows Tovino Thomas in traditional attire with a white shirt and mundu. He has a briefcase in his hand and is shown inspecting a dusty room. Sharing the first look poster of the spook fests, the makers also informed that the movie will be out in the theatres in December this year.

Check out the first look below:

Neelavelicham is based on the most celebrated works of the veteran Malayalam writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, Neela Velicham. Before this, this short story was converted into a movie Bhargavi Nilayam in 1964. The horror drama stared Prem Nazir, Madhu, and Vijaya Nirmala in the main roles. The movie is credited to be the first Malayalam horror film in history.

Neelavelicham was initially to star Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban and Soubin Shahir, but they were later replaced by Tovino Thomas, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko. The cast was changed as the former actors had date clashes.

Rima Kallingal has been roped in to play the female lead in the film. She will most likely reprise the character of the ghost Bhargav, a role which was essayed by Vijaya Nirmala in the original movie.

The project will also have Uma KP, Rajesh Madhavan, Roshan Mathew, Shine Tom Chacko, Pooja Mohanraj and Devaki Bhagi in pivotal roles. Bankrolled under the banner of OPM Cinemas, Gireesh Gangadharan is the cinematographer of the film. Music for this much-awaited drama has been composed by the music director duo Bijibal and Rex Vijayan.

Also Read: WATCH: Kamal Haasan expresses gratitude for Vikram's success in pan Indian way; Promises Suriya another film