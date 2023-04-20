Neelavelicham First Reviews Out: Here's what audiences have to say about the Tovino Thomas starrer

Neelavelicham has to been one of the most anticipated films from Malayalam for a long time now and the Tovino Thomas starrer is finally out now. The film is a modern-day iteration of Vaikkom Muhammad Basheer’s short story of the same name, which was earlier adapted into a black and white Malayalam film Bhargavi Nilayam in the year 1964. The film narrates the story of a writer who is stuck in a haunted bungalow, that is haunted by a vengeful ghost with a tragic past and the writer’s subsequent search for the reason behind her death in the first place. The film directed by Ashiq Abu has been released worldwide today and has been getting great reviews online from the public.

Tovino Thomas is being hailed for his subtle performance as the stylish writer, that falls in love with a ghost. The supporting cast consists of Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathews and Shine Tom Chacko have also been getting raves for their modern-day interpretation of the original text. The technical side of the film is also getting lauded for restoring the visual grandeur of the old film with all the latest technology being used to the fullest. Gireesh Gangadharan’s cinematography is considered one of the best aspects of the film with the anamorphic lenses adapting to the new age sensibilities. Filmmaking is described as a unique audio-visual experience like none before.

The songs and background score by Bijibaal and Rex Vijayan also seem to be a high point of the film. The film is a unique project in Malayalam, trying to integrate a classic work from the past with modern-day sensibilities. The period film is being described as a must-watch theatre experience by many for its creatively integrated narrative tweaks.

Check out Neelavelicham audience reviews after premier shows:

Technical Crew

Neelavelicham is based on the original screenplay by Basheer with Hrishikesh Bhaskar contributing additional screenplay and dialogues. The camera is being wielded by Girish Gangadharan and edited duties are being handled by V Saajan. The film is being bankrolled by OPM Studios, owned by the director Ashiq Abu. The film has been released in Dolby Cinema format in addition to the normal formats, with four songs reused from the original film with some period-appropriate retouches.

