Neelira Twitter Review: 11 tweets to read if planning to watch Naveen Chandra’s survival drama film

Neelira, starring Naveen Chandra in the lead role, was released in theaters on April 3, 2026. Directed by Someetharan, here’s what netizens had to say about the anti-war drama film, co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj and Rana Daggubati.

Neelira Twitter Review

A user took to social media and wrote that Neelira was a gripping survival thriller that kept viewers curious about what would happen next in every scene. They added that both the direction and performances were strong, describing it as a seat-edge experience and giving it a rating of 4 out of 5.

Another netizen stated that Neelira , set against the backdrop of 1988 Sri Lanka, was an intense cinematic experience. They mentioned that the realistic narration without over-the-top drama was a major plus and considered it one of the best films of the year, rating it 4.5 out of 5.

Moreover, another user commented that it was one of the best films of 2026 so far. They described Neelira as a gripping survival thriller that kept the audience hooked throughout, praising its brilliant direction and top-notch performances across the cast, while also highlighting its edge-of-the-seat moments.

Additionally, a fourth netizen wrote that the director had delivered a powerful film with a tight screenplay and engaging narrative. They added that the survival elements were portrayed realistically and that the emotional moments added depth to the overall experience, giving it a rating of 4.

Here are the reactions:

More about Neelira

Set in Northern Sri Lanka during 1988, Neelira unfolds through the eyes of a child, capturing life amid the chaos. As a joyful occasion turns into turmoil, the narrative explores the emotional impact of conflict on ordinary lives, blending moments of love, fear, and survival against a harsh historical backdrop.

With Naveen Chandra in the lead, the film also features Sananth, Kapila Venu, Roopa Koduvayur, Vidhu, Sidhu Kumaresan, Tharankeni, Namasivayam Thambipillai, Kayal Vincent, and others in key roles. Directed by Someetharan, the film is co-produced by Karthik Subbaraj and Rana Daggubati under the banners of Stone Bench and Spirit Media.

The film’s music and background score were composed by K, while Selvaratnam Pratheepan handled the cinematography. Moreover, Radha Sridhar served as the editor.

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