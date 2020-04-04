Nellai Barathi’s demise: Vijay Sethupathi pays final respects amid COVID 19 lockdown

After the demise of entertainment journalist Nellai Barathi, Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi paid his final respects to him at his residence.

Celebrated entertainment journalist and lyricist Nellai Bharathi passed away in Chennai yesterday. He breathed his last after battling chronic issues for about one year. The whole Tamil cinema industry was caught by a shocker when the demise of the author surfaced online. Nellai Bharathi's mortal remains were kept at his residence in Chennai’s Porur as family members, relatives and friends paid their final respects. Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi was one of those who paid final respects.

He went to Barathi’s residence amid the lockdown imposed by the central government and paid his last respects. He also consoled Barathi’s family and offered them financial aid. Barathi was survived by a wife and two sons. As the photos of the actor at Barathi’s residence surfaced online, it caught the attention of netizens and they lauded the actor’s noble and timely gesture even at a time of COVID 19 crisis. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory on how many members can attend a funeral during the lockdown.

On the work front, Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film has Andrea Jeremiah and Malavika Mohanan as female leads. The film was supposed to be released in the second week of April. However, the release date has been postponed due to the lockdown. He will also be seen in Nayanthara starrer Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal directed by Vignesh Shivan.

