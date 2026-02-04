Nellikkampoyil Night Riders OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Mathew Thomas starrer horror comedy

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, the horror comedy film, was released on October 24, 2025, after being postponed to the said date from an early month release to avoid clashing with Kantara: A Legend Chapter-1, which dropped on October 2. Following its premiere, the film did not turn out to be a hit, but fans of Mathew Thomas can now tune in digitally to check out the OTT release of the Malayalam language on February 6.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders announced its release on ZEE5 on Wednesday with a big announcement confirming its digital streaming details on ZEE5 Malayalam. The Noufal Abdullah directorial is written by Sunu A. V. and Jyothish M. and led by Mathew Thomas in the lead role of Shyam, followed by Roshan Shanavas, Sarath Sabha, Meenakshi Unnikrishnan, Merin Philip, Vishnu Agasthya, Rony David, and Abu Salim, in key roles. The film aims to bring friendship and the horrors of the night in a 122-minute display on the OTT screens with a folklore and supernatural edge to it.

Check out the trailer of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders below.

About Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

Nellikkampoyil is a village with years of superstitious beliefs having a stronghold on the residents nearby. They are shaken with the thoughts of mysterious beings living among them, a hearsay that a young boy named Shyam wishes to confront.

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders tells the story of the lead character and his friends as they embark on a journey to challenge these ancient myths of a masked man with the legs of a horse. While the protagonist battles his own inner fear of the night, his friends accompany him to take down the legend of the disguised creature in a thrilling showdown of courage and camaraderie. They become the famed ‘Nellikkampoyil Night Riders’ of the rural town.

