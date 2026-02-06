Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Review: Mathew Thomas’ horror comedy is quirky but struggles to stay funny and scary

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders, starring Mathew Thomas in the lead role, was released in theatres on October 24, 2025. Months after its theatrical run, the film is now available for streaming on ZEE5.

If you are planning to watch the movie online, here’s the Pinkvilla review you should check out.

The Plot

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is set in the village of Nellikkampoyil in the early 2000s, where the appearance of a mysterious masked figure with the legs of a horse shakes the villagers to their core. As this ominous and dark myth haunts everyone, the story follows the life of a young man named Shyam.

Despite family troubles, Shyam, an insecure man with alpha ambitions, is obsessed with wooing his love interest, Dhanya. In an attempt to win her over, he decides to uncover the mystery behind the myth along with his two close friends.

What follows is Shyam’s journey to uncover the truth and determine whether there is any reality behind the myths haunting the village.

The Good

The core idea behind Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is what makes it unique on paper. The plot brings back elements of old cartoon shows like Courage the Cowardly Dog and Scooby-Doo, making it a tale that is fun and spooky without heavy or dark elements.

While the written material feels entertaining, the film offers some relief in the first half of its narration. Mathew Thomas handles his character reasonably well in parts, while Sarath Sabha and Roshan Shanavas deliver several laugh-worthy moments.

Even though the film as a whole fails to be consistently impressive, it does provide quick laughs that make it a reasonably fun watch. The editing stands out, and the musical compositions by Yakzan Gary Pereira and Neha S. Nair offer nuanced tracks that remain memorable, blending classical and modern elements without ever becoming loud.

Moreover, Abhilash Shankar delivers striking visuals that enhance the film’s overall visual appeal.

The Bad

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is entertaining but not without its flaws. While the film’s core idea is humorous, several characters are either simplified or underdeveloped. The primary antagonist never fully grows into a menacing presence, and the female lead is underwritten, serving merely as a catalyst for the plot’s progression without adding much depth.

Although the film remains technically sound, the underdeveloped writing and uneven performances make it difficult to watch at times.

The Performance

Mathew Thomas delivers a few good moments, but overall, his performance falls short. While he handles the humour well, the frightening moments fail to leave an impact. Sarath Sabha and Roshan Shanavas offer some relief, while Meenakshi Unnikrishnan needed more screen time for her character to be properly explored.

Watch the trailer of Nellikkampoyil Night Riders

The Verdict

Nellikkampoyil Night Riders is entertaining in parts and offers moments of humour in an ambitious narrative. However, the film becomes stagnant at times, making it an underwhelming watch for some viewers.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of Pinkvilla. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual or entity.

ALSO READ: Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu on OTT: When and where to watch Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara’s action comedy online