Nenu Meeku Baga Kavalsinavadini Movie Review: Awkward ideas ruin this Kiran Abbavaram-starrer

Vivek (Kiran Abbavaram) is a cabbie who runs into Teju (Sanjana Anand), a damsel in distress who has taken to drinking to cope with her worries. She apparently has been through a heart-break in the recent past. Vivek befriends her and wins her trust. Just as she shares her past with him, the cabbie reveals that he has got his own share of sorrows. Enter Durga (who is referred to as a Lawyer Papa every other minute), who is a key character in Vivek's past. How are the two threads connected? What is the destiny of the Vivek-Teju duo, who seem to share certain commonalities? That's what the second half is about.

The film under review is a heady concoction of a convenient turn of events, followed by a bunch of sorry cliches. Every other young female character has a history of eloping or going through a love failure or both. You lose the count of asinine characters striding across the length and breadth of the script, most of whom are fully deserving of the awkward mess they are in.

Dance master Baba Bhaskar plays Vivek's sidekick and being a friend to Vivek is not his biggest crime. This middle-aged character thinks speaking in broken slang or repeatedly mouthing words like 'Lawyer paaapa' makes him cute. The whole idea behind the duo's "comedy" track was to position the film as a commercial entertainer, a mindless one at that. Tonally, it is out of sync with the serious message delivered in the climax.

The conflict resolution is lazy - its laziness exacerbated by the fact that the actors look laid back in their performances. The heroine can't wait to thank the hero, who is also the film's screenplay and dialogue-writer, by saying golden lines like this one: 'You are the reason I am so happy today'. All that the cabbie did was to tell her something any friend or distant cousin would tell in real life every other day to an ever-sobbing woman.

Suicide is made light of. There is an unfunny Oyo joke as well. In fact, the film's eagerness to showcase cringe entertainment is made clear right at the outset when an 'item' song is introduced even before the opening credits appear.

Director Sridhar Gade shows a father's undying love for his daughter in a way that we barely remember a single conversation between the duo. Instead, what we remember is a family song that plays out like a textile commercial and where veteran filmmaker SV Krishna Reddy and the likes of Sameer Hasan brandish their dancing skills with over-confidence. Enough said!