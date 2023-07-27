Does nepotism exist in Telugu cinema? Here's what Pawan Kalyan has to say

Pawan Kalyan is anticipating the release of his next release, Bro, which will feature him opposite his nephew, Sai Dharam Tej. During the pre-release event for the film, Pawan Kalyan shared his take on the topic of nepotism. The actor primarily spoke about the existence of nepotism in the Telugu cinema industry. He was of the opinion that there is absolutely no nepotism in the industry.

Telugu cinema has been accused time and again of nepotism by outsiders who have worked in the industry. In recent times, almost all film industries have been subjected to accusations pertaining to nepotism.

The actor made a public speech at the pre-release event of Bro and touched upon the controversial topic of nepotism. He said that the doors to getting into politics and cinema are open to all. The actor then proceeded to use the example of his brother Chiranjeevi to justify his argument.

The actor reflected back on his own journey and revealed that he was initially hesitant to get into film. His brother Chiranjeevi had inquired about Pawan Kalyan's desire to act in films back then. He revealed that he was initially scared to get into movies. Further stating nepotism, he elaborated on his brother Chiranjeevi’s journey, who made a career for himself in the industry with absolutely no connections.

He argued that his brother had made a name for himself, coming from a lower middle-class family and without any connections from within the Telugu film industry. Speaking on his entry into films, he credited his sister-in-law and Chiranjeevi’s wife Surekha as responsible for motivating him to act. Pawan Kalyan also jokingly added that her mistake is what led to him standing in front of the audience right now.

He also expressed his admiration for other notable figures like ANR, NTR, and Krishna. Pawan Kalyan also mentioned in his speech that if someone like him and his brother became stars even after hailing from ordinary backgrounds, then anyone else can also do the same.

