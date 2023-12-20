Neru: Mohanlal, Priyamani starring courtroom drama gets legal notice from Kerala High Court over plagiarism

Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph are undeniably one of the most iconic actor-director combinations in Malayalam cinema. The duo’s next film, Neru, is a courtroom drama that is set to hit the silver screens on December 21.

With just hours remaining for the film’s release, the makers of the film find themselves in a hefty debacle. The Kerala High Court has issued a legal notice to the film’s makers, based on the written petition by author Deepak Unni, who accused helmer Jeethu Joseph, and co-writer Shanti Mayadevi of plagiarism.

Deepak Unni alleges Jeethu Joseph and Shanti Mayadevi cut him out

In his petition, Deepak Unni mentioned that he had discussed a script with the Drishyam helmer as well as Shanti Mayadevi in 2020. He mentioned that the duo compelled him to hand over a 49-page script to them, under the pretense of seeking advice from expert lawyers to “understand the emotional court drama sequence”. However, he was later cut off from the film.

The writer mentioned that he understood the plagiarism when the trailer of the film came out earlier this month. He claimed that the trailer had exact sequences of what he had written.

Kerala High Court refuses to stay release of Neru

As soon as news of the accusation broke out, fans all over the state were worried whether the film’s release would be postponed by the High Court. However, the court has refused to stay the film’s release, meaning that Neru will release as planned on Thursday, December 21.

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph after the Drishyam franchise and 12th Man. The film also features an ensemble cast including Priyamani, Siddique, Jagadish, Anaswara Rajan, Dinesh Prabhakar, and many more.

The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, while the music for the film has been composed by Vishny Shyam. Satheesh Kurup has cranked the camera for the film, while VS Vinayak takes care of the editing.

What’s next for Mohanlal

Mohanlal has a plethora of films lined up ahead of him. After Neru, the actor will be seen in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s highly anticipated period action film Malaikkottai Vaaliban, which is scheduled to release on January 25, 2024.

The actor is also slated to make his directorial debut with Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure, which is set to release on March 28, next year. Mohanlal is also the lead actor in the film. Apart from that, the actor will be reuniting with Jeethu Joseph for an action thriller film titled Ram, which will be released in two parts.

Mohanlal is also slated to work with Joshiy in a film titled Rambaan. Additionally, the Bro Daddy actor is working on the highly anticipated sequel of the 2019 film Lucifer, titled L2- Empuraan which is helmed by Prithviraj Sukumaran.

