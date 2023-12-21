Neru Twitter Review: Fans hail Jeethu Joseph’s courtroom drama as return of Mohanlal ‘The Performer’

Mohanlal’s latest film with Jeethu Joseph, Neru, has been one of the most anticipated films of the year. The film also features an ensemble cast, including Jagadeesh, Siddique, Anaswara Rajan and many more.

The hype surrounding the film was higher than ever, especially since its trailer was released earlier this month. Fans drew comparisons between Mohanlal’s character in the film and his character in films like Thanmathra, which came close to 20 years ago.

Anaswara Rajan steals the show in Jeethu Joseph’s Neru

The combination of Jeethu Joseph and Mohanlal is something that the audience eagerly look forward to. Neru was no different. By the looks of it, the film hasn’t disappointed. In fact, many fans claim that the courtroom drama is actually the resurgence of Mohanlal after his last few films, like Aarattu, Monster and 12th Man, received mixed to negative reviews.

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to praise the actor’s performance and also mentioned that the film has a decent script that Jeethu Joseph has executed really well. There was also a unanimous consensus that Anaswara Rajan’s performance in the film stole the show, with the audience even saying that it was her career-best performance so far.

Check out the fan reviews of Neru

Advertisement

More about Neru

Neru marks the fourth collaboration between Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, after the Drishyam franchise and 12th Man. The film is a courtroom drama that deals with a lawyer, who has PTSD, taking up a sensitive case. The film has been bankrolled by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas, and the music for the film has been composed by Vishnu Shyam. Satheesh Kurup cranks the camera for the film, and VS Vinayak takes care of the editing.

On December 20, the makers of the film received a legal notice from the Kerala High Court based on a writ petition filed by author Deepak Unni. He claimed that Neru was based on his story, which he had narrated to the filmmaker and co-writer Shanti Mayadevi three years ago. He alleged that the duo cut him off from the film, and he realized that when he saw the film’s trailer.

Soon, a copy of the case files, along with the synopsis of the story that Deepak Unni claims the filmmaker plagiarized, was circulated on social media as well. Jeethu Joseph responded to the accusation on the 20th night, saying that the audience can decide for themselves what is the truth and what is not.

ALSO READ: Jeethu Joseph REACTS to plagiarism allegations against Mohanlal’s Neru; says audience will give the verdict