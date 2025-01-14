Nesippaya Twitter Review: Is Akash Murali's movie a HIT or MISS? Read these 9 tweets to find out
If you are planning to watch Nesippaya in theaters, then do check out these Twitter reviews shared by netizens.
Nesippaya, starring debutant Akash Murali, released in theaters on the festive occasion of Sankranti on January 14. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, the film also features Aditi Shankar and Kalki Koechlin in lead roles. As soon as the movie hit the big screens, fans flocked to their nearest cinemas to catch the first day, first show. If you are planning to watch the film, take a moment to check out these Twitter reviews shared by viewers for a better experience.
A social media user shared their bad experience after watching the film and wrote, "It was a film that was made on a budget of sixty crores and was eagerly awaited. However, it turned out to be a scam and left the viewer with a painful and emotionally draining experience."
Another social media user posted on X, "#Nesippaya first half, Total waste! Movie is totally stagnant and does not move forward at all. Only movie where @AditiShankarofl‘s acting looks better because @_akashmurali is cringier than her. Zero chemistry! Only saving grace is @thisisysr."
A moviegoer called Nesippaya a decent watch and wrote, "#Nesipaya interval - the romance portion is written very well . Decent entertainer so far."
"#Nesippaya had very good bgms & 3 good songs from @thisisysr, but it was ruined by @vishnu_dir with his weakest story & direction. Disappointed in 1st half itself," read another review.
Take a look at the reviews below:
The cast of Nesippaya features Akash Murali as Arjun and Aditi Shankar as Diya in lead roles. Prabhu plays ACP Viswanath, while Sadagoppan Ramesh portrays Venkatesh. R. Sarathkumar takes on the role of an influential businessman, with Khushbu as Malathi and Diya's mother.
Kalki Koechlin appears as Indira, a Portugal-based lawyer, and Shiv Panditt plays Pradeep, Diya's ex-boyfriend. The supporting cast includes VTV Ganesh as Pandi, Raja as Velmurugan, Swaminathan as Kanthan, George Kora, and Vikkals Vikram.
