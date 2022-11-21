Netizens compare Prabhas' Adipurush with Hanu-Man teaser, flood Twitter with hilarious memes

Social media users flooded Twitter with comments hailing the VFX of Hanu-Man’. Many netizens called the effects better than Prabhas’ magnum opus film Adipurush. Many said that the teaser of Hanu-Man has better VFX than the Prabhas movie. They also praised the makers of the Teja Sajja-led film for doing a commendable job on a limited budget.

Prabhas' Adipurush has turned the memes fest yet again with the release of Teja Sajja 's Hanu-Man teaser. As both the films are of a similar genre, mythological VFX, netizens are comparing Adipurush with Hanu-Man. Twitterites are haling visuals and VFX of the Hanu-Man teaser and are calling out On Raut and the team of Adipurush.

While one user wrote, "After watching the #HanuManTeaser #Prabhas to #OmRaut. Om you are coming to my room come to my room" Another fan tweeted, #HanuManTeaser3.5 cr buget film. unbelievable..Omraut needs belt treatment for what he done to adhipurush."

All About Hanu-Man

The teaser of Teja Sajja and director Prashant Varma was released today and it showed extravagant scenic visuals with top-notch background music in the backdrop of Lord Hanuman. This superhero outing also stars Teja Sajja as Hanumanthu, Amritha Aiyer as Meenakshi, Satish Kumar, and Raj Deepak Shetty.

Hanu-Man is made on a pan-Indian scale and will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Hanu-Man is presently in the post-production stages and the makers will soon announce the release date.

Om Raut and Prabhas' Adipurush

The teaser of Prabhas' Adipurush was released in October and turned out to become a big meme. Netizens called out director Om Raut for the movie’s VFX, and cartoonish visuals. Many trolled it mercilessly, calling it a cheap copy of Game of Thrones. Fans and movie buffs were hugely disappointed with Adipurush's teaser, however, Prabhas' and the team promised that it is meant for 3D and promised a visual treat for sure.

Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon, Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Sunny Singh in key roles. The film was set for the January 2023 release but the makers decided to postpone it.