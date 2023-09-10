Netizens connect Rajinikanth unrolling notes from shirt cuff to his times as a bus conductor; VIDEO

A video from Rajinikanth’s recent temple visit is currently all over social media. In the viral video, the Petta actor can be seen unrolling his shirt cuff and taking out money. If anyone else had done that, then there was no way that the act would have gained so much traction from netizens. But Rajinikanth’s fans have connected the video to the actor’s former career as a bus conductor.

For the uninitiated, the actor had worked as a bus conductor before entering the world of film. At that time, he went by his real name, Shivaji Rao Gaikwad, instead of Rajinikanth. The actor had previously worked for the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) as a bus conductor before making his acting debut in 1975 with K Balachander's Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal, which also featured Kamal Haasan.

Video from Rajinikanth's recent temple visit wins over netizens

The video was taken during Rajinikanth’s visit to Bengaluru’s Raghavendra temple on Tuesday, August 29. After his latest release, Jailer, took the box office by storm, Rajinikanth has been on a spiritual trip, visiting temples and offering his prayers.

The humongous success of Jailer

Rajinikanth has delivered a monstrous blockbuster with Jailer. For a while, the actor was not in his finest form, as his past few theatrical releases did not garner the outcome that Rajinikanth and his fans had hoped from those films. But Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer has brought him back on track after a series of duds. The film also featured Vinayakan, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Tamannaah, Sunil, Mirnaa Menon, and Yogi Babu.

Jailer also consisted of charismatic cameos from stars across languages, including Mohanlal from Malayalam, Shivarajkumar from Kannada, Jackie Shroff from Hindi, and Sunil from Telugu.

Rajinikanth’s work front

Rajinikanth’s 170th film is reported to be with Jai Bhim director T J Gnanavel. Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Manju Warrier are also expected to be part of the film. If the rumored cast list is indeed true, then the film will be the very first time that we get to see the pairing of Rajinikanth and Manju Warrier.

Additionally, a film with Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj is reportedly on the cards, which will in turn be the actor’s 171st film.

