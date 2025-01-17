Netizens go gaga over Ajith Kumar’s long hair look in Vidaamuyarchi trailer, but is it really him? Find out

The Vidaamuyarchi trailer was unveiled by the makers on January 17. Shortly after its release, netizens went gaga over Ajith Kumar's on-screen presence alongside Trisha, Arjun Sarja, and others. While the actor’s salt-and-pepper look stood out to fans, a unique appearance of his grabbed everyone's attention.

Social media users quickly began sharing screenshots of his look with long black hair and reacting to it. In the viral shot from the trailer, the person was seen smoking while gazing at the camera. While fans mistook him for Ajith, several netizens clarified that the actor was not him.

A netizen cleared the air and wrote, "It's not AK, beard and eyes look different, and he kept promise after mankatha that he not gonna smoke."

"NO MORE SMOKING SCENE AFTER MANGKATHA & He still kept the promise. Remember that?" read another comment.

While netizens confused the actor with Ajith in Vidaamuyarchi, die-hard fans of the actor were quick to recognize that it was not him.

Take a look at the posts below:

The much-awaited trailer for Vidaamuyarchi has finally dropped, and it sets the stage for an intense journey of love and action. The trailer introduces Ajith Kumar as a caring husband who initially shares a strong bond with his wife, played by Trisha. However, as the couple faces various challenges, their relationship begins to strain.

The narrative takes a dramatic turn when Trisha's character is apprehended by a group of people in Azerbaijan, causing chaos. This sets up a thrilling premise as Ajith's character embarks on a desperate mission to retrieve his wife. The gripping conflict between the characters promises an emotional and physical journey.

In addition to Ajith Kumar and Trisha, the film also features Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra as the main antagonists. While the movie was earlier scheduled to release during the Sankranti festival, it has reportedly been pushed to the first week of February. However, an official confirmation by the makers is still awaited by fans.

