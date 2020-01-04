Netizens troll Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover teaser left, right and center

After Vijay Deverkonda's World Famous Lover teaser was released, netizens trolled the video with memes, stating that the film is just another version of Arjun Reddy

Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover teaser was released recently. While many found the teaser entertaining, some think that World Famous Lover is just another version of Arjun Reddy. Social media has been flooded with a barrage of memes. It looks like the trolls are following one theme, and they are saying that actor is still stuck with the 'Arjun Reddy' hangover.

Someone please tell Vijay Deverakonda to take break from playing fuckboi who can't get enough of women in his life on screen. #WorldFamousLover — Social Experiment (@GoneWorse) January 3, 2020

#WorldFamousLover teaser out now...Seems like he is still in #ArjunReddy phase pic.twitter.com/HbsBQmww0m — Hunt My Lyrics (@huntmylyrics) January 3, 2020

The film, directed by Kranthi Madhav, has Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite as the leading ladies in the movie. It was already revealed by the makers that Aishwarya Rajesh will be seen as Vijay's wife, while Isabelle and Raashi Khanna will play the role of his girlfriends. Catherine is playing the role of his crush. In the teaser, Vijay is seen being intense and romantic aggressive in different relationships.

Meanwhile, this film too, has lip-lock scenes. In the teaser which was released yesterday, Vijay Deverakonda was seen locking lips with his on-screen partner Raashi. It is well-known that this is not the first time that Vijay Deverakonda is seen smooching his onscreen partner. Almost all of his famous films including Arjun Reddy, Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade had kissing scenes. World Famous Lover, which is directed by Kranthi Madhav, will have Raashi Khanna who is playing Vijay Deverakonda’s girlfriend Yamini, whereas Vijay Deverakonda will be playing the role of Gowtham.

