Netrikann: THIS actor roped in opposite Nayanthara; Film to witness a lot of twists and turns

The LadySuperstar of Kollywood, Nayanthara has clearly taken over the male-dominated film industry. The stunner has been winning the hearts of the audience with her powerful roles. After the release of Darbar and Bigil, moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next. The Kollywood actress will soon kick-start shooting for Vignesh Shivan's production venture, titled, Netrikann. The film has been the talk of the town since its inception as Vignesh turns producer with Nayanthara starrer. Directed by Aval-fame Milind Rau, the makers have finally got the male lead actor for the film.

According to media reports, Ko and Anjathey fame actor Ajmal has been roped in for an important role in this film. Ajmal was quoted by Cinemaexpress as saying, "Netrikann revolves around two pivotal characters. While Nayanthara plays one of the roles, I play the other. It's a film with a lot of twists and turns. With a very strong technical team, we're certain that the film will come out very well."

The upcoming Tamil film is said to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind, however, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara has quite a few interesting films in the kitty. She will be seen next in Mookuthi Amman directed by RJ Balaji and NJ Saravanan.

One of the biggest films that audience is eagerly looking forward to is 'Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal' alongside Samantha Akkineni. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role and will be directed by Vignesh Shivan.

