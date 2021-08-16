Netrikann: Anushka Shetty to step into Nayanthara's shoes for the Telugu remake?

Milind Rau's Netrikann starring Nayanthara in the lead role released on August 13 and is produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures. Netrikann opened to positive reviews on social media and Nayanthara's performance in the film has yet again managed to win the hearts of the audience. Well, now reports are doing rounds that Adivi Sesh is likely to remake Netrikann in Telugu with Anushka Shetty in the lead. However, there is no official word regarding the same.

To note, Netrikann is a remake of the 2011 Korean film titled, Blind. The story of the film revolves around Durga played by Nayanthara, who is a CBI Officer. She loses her eyesight, and her brother as well in an accident. This crime thriller has managed to keep the audience hooked to their seat. Nayanthara, undoubtedly, has delivered one of the best performances of her career yet again.

Meanwhile, after Nishabdham alongside R Madhavan, Anushka Shetty is yet to sign a new film. The actress is reportedly in talks for a few projects and is expected to make an announcement soon.

Nayanthara, on the other hand, will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal alongside Samantha Akkineni and Vijay Sethupathi.