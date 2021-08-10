Netrikann to Good Luck Sakhi: Women centric films to root for

Female actors for years have played glamorous and fancy roles in films. However, Indian cinema’s portrayal of women in the film from then to now has witnessed a massive change. In the last few years, the audience is also preferring women-centric, independent and confident characters.

Talking about South Indian actresses, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Trisha, Samantha Akkineni, Jyothika, Anushka Shetty are among many who made a tremendous change with their powerful roles. During one of the interviews for her film U-Turn, Samantha Akkineni stated, "As female leads in the South industry, we are automatically expected to become dumber." Well, times have changed, these actresses have proved to be the real bosses and are ruling the industry with phenomenal roles.

Let's take a look at upcoming women-centric films to root for in 2021.

1. Netrikann:

South Indian cinema has seen the rise of female-centric films and the 'Lady Superstar' of Kollywood Nayanthara has been a major contributor to bring this change. She has headed films such as Maya, Aramm, Kolaiyuthir Kaalam, among others. Nayanthara has geared up now for another film that is sure to leave you stunned. Directed by Milind Rau, the story features a visually challenged young girl Aparna essayed by Nayanthara. The film is set to release on August 13th on Disney Plus Hotstar.

2. Good Luck Sakhi:

A female-centric film, Good Luck Sakhi starring National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh narrates the tale of a shooter from rural Telangana. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, constitutes a female-dominated crew and is led by co-producer Shravya Varma. The release of the film has got delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

3. Raangi (Tamil):

Trisha has won the hearts of the audience majorly with female-centric roles in her career. Raangi is expected to top the list and will see Trisha playing a modern-day journalist, who is on a mission to take down a nefarious operation.

4. Nene Naa (Telugu):

Touted to be a mystery thriller, the Tamil-Telugu film Nene Naa starring Regina Cassandra in the lead role has left moviegoers ever since its first look was released last year. The film is helmed by Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene fame Caarthick Raju.

5. Shakuntalam:

One of the biggest actresses in the industry, Samantha Akkineni will be seen playing this fiery woman on-screen. She has left no stone unturned to get into the skin of this character. For those who aren’t into mythology, Shakuntala is the wife of Dushyanta and the mother of Emperor Bharata. Her story is told in the Mahabharata.

