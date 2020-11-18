Netrikann makers all set to release the film's teaser on November 18 that marks Nayanthara's birthday

Nayanthara will turn a year older on 18th November 2020. The teaser of her upcoming movie Netrikann will be released on this date itself.

Nayanthara’s fans are eagerly waiting for her next movie which is titled Netrikann. The much-awaited thriller has been grabbing headlines ever since its inception. The lady superstar’s first look from the movie has been already unveiled on social media much to the excitement of her followers. A few days back, her beau Vignesh Shivan shared the first look of Ajmal from the movie who will reportedly play a key role in the same. And now, there’s some good news again!

The makers of Netrikann are all set to drop its teaser on November 18, 2020, at 9.09 am. Yes, you heard it right. They have also announced this on social media. For the unversed, today also marks Nayanthara’s birthday, and what better way to celebrate her special day than releasing the film’s teaser! If media reports are to be believed, the actress is playing a visual character in the movie that clearly explains the braille script used for its title.

Meanwhile, check out the tweet below:

Talking about Netrikann, the nail-biting thriller has been directed by Milind Rau who is accredited with films like Aval. For the unversed, Nayanthara’s beau Vignesh Shivan is making his debut as a producer with this project that has been produced under the banner of Rowdy pictures. Meanwhile, the actress has received heaps of praises after the release of her intriguing first look from the movie. Many stars like Samantha Akkineni, Anirudh, and others shared the same on her respective social media handles and praised Nayanthara.

