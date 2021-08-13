Netrikann Movie Review: A predictable yet gripping thriller

Title: Netrikann

Cast: Nayanthara, Ajmal Ameer

Director: Milind Rau

Rating: 3/5

Review by Bhavana Sharma

Netrikann, starring Nayantara in the lead role, is streaming on Disney + Hotstar sans theatrical release. Directed by Milind Rau, the film is produced by Vignesh Shivan's Rowdy Pictures.

In a busy city, where everyone is busy with their own lives, and circumstances, suddenly, a lot of women go missing, many murders are reported and it was understood that a sexual predator is out there, causing harm to women.

Durga (Nayanthara), is a CBI Officer who loses her eyesight, and her brother as well in an accident. She tries to get used to her life with each passing day and rebuilds her life with the help of her guide dog, Kanna. One night, Durga comes across a psycho criminal (Ajmal Ameer) who tries to abduct her in every possible way. How this cop, with the help of another cop called Manikandan and a youngster called Goutham, tracks this criminal down forms the crux of the story. In short, a woman struggling to save herself from a predator and eventually locks horns with him. The plot picks up slowly and Rau makes sure that there is no extra scene that will bore you out there. Initially, Nayan takes time to fit into the role of a visually challenged woman. But by the time the film gets into the second half, Nayan manages to convince you that she is blind. She has gone for a de-glam look and that is something that suits her well. Nayanthara, undoubtedly, has delivered a powerful performance in the climax scenes especially.

This crime thriller has a good story that keeps you hooked to the seat and entertains you in every single scene. Ajmal Ameer, who is popular enough in the industry, is back after a break and he has done a decent job. Ajmal plays a serial killer in this flick and thankfully, Netrikann doesn't go into the flashback of the serial killer and show what has happened to him in his childhood. But instead, they focus on some mental issues that are focused so that the audiences understand what is going on in the criminal's mind.

Through this film, the director has even spoken about some sensitive topics such as abortion, women’s right to their bodies, and their choices. Also, some dialogues talk about men's definitions of ‘good women' and 'bad women', and they deserve applause.

There is some lack of creativity in this film when it comes to visuals where the predator ties women to torture them. On the whole, with good direction and some great performances, Netrikann deserves applause and is worth a watch this weekend.

Watch the movie trailer below: