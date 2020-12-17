Netrikann: Nayanthara’s new stills from the Milind Rau directorial set fans on frenzy; See PICS

On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann have released the teaser of the film.

Nayanthara’s fans received a visual treat as new stills of the lady superstar have surfaced online from her upcoming thriller Netrikann. In the photos, Nayanthara can be seen in a no makeup look and the stills promise an intense action by her. Netrikann is the 65th film of Nayanthara, and it is one of the highly anticipated films of the lady superstar. Vignesh Shivan is bankrolling the film under his home banner Rowdy Pictures. When the film’s title poster was revealed, it created a huge buzz on social media.

The film is being directed by Milind Rau, who rose to fame after his film Aval. It was also revealed earlier that Netrikann has actor Ajmal in a key role, and a special poster was released on the actor’s birthday. On the occasion of Nayanthara’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film Netrikann have released the teaser of the film. With the teaser, it is clear that the film will be a nail-biting thriller. In the teaser what we see is Nayanthara, who is visually challenged, trying to catch hold of a serial killer. It is understood that she will use her other senses sharply to find the killer.

See the stills here:

New stills of Lady Superstar #Nayanthara from her upcoming movie #Netrikann pic.twitter.com/mzgoWbT99l — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) December 17, 2020

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay’s viral selfie to pic of Chiranjeevi Sarja’s son: Top 10 viral South photos of 2020

The teaser starts with Nayanthara’s voice over, where she is narrating the story of a cunning wolf and innocent goats. Meanwhile, other than this, Nayanthara has a lineup of films in her kitty including Annaatthe with Rajinikanth, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal with Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×