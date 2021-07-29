Netrikann Trailer: Nayanthara nails it with her powerful & intense act; Promises an edge of the seat thriller

Nayanthara starrer Netrikann has been the talk of the town since its inception. The women-centric thriller is helmed by Aval fame director Milind Rau and is bankrolled by producer and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. After an intense poster featuring Nayanthara, the makers have unveiled the much-awaited trailer and it is sure to leave you stunned. Nayanthara's powerful and intense act in the trailer is something we cannot stop talking about. Every frame, the BGM, the visuals promise an edge of the seat thriller.

Directed by Milind Rau, the story features a visually challenged young girl Aparna essayed by the lady superstar Nayanthara, who unravels a world beyond what meets the eye, in her quest for justice. Netrikann is set to release on the platform, Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is set to release on August 13th. Lawrence Kishor as the editor, Dhilip Subbarayan as the action director and S Kamalnathan as the art director are a part of the film's technical crew.

Check out the Netrikann trailer below:

Earlier, the makers had released the first single from the film, sung by Sid Sriram and written by Karthik Netha. The melodious track is titled Idhuvum Kadandhu Pogum.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is busy with the shooting of her upcoming projects. She will be seen in Vignesh Shivan directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni.

Also Read: Yash's KGF Chapter 2: Sanjay Dutt looks fierce and menacing as Adheera in the special birthday POSTER