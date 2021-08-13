Netrikann Twitter Review: Netizines heap praises on Lady Superstar Nayanthara for her impeccable performance

Netrikann Twitter Review: Netizines heap praises on Lady Superstar Nayanthara for her impeccable performance
Nayanthara starrer Netrikann has released an hour ago on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The women-centric thriller is helmed by Aval fame director Milind Rau and is bankrolled by producer and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. Nayanthara is playing the role of Durga, a visually challenged woman in Netrikann, who is in search of a psycho killer. Along with Nayanthara, the Milind Rau directorial features a promising star cast including Ajmal Ameer, Saran, Indhuja, Manikandan Achari, and others in pivotal roles. Girishh Gopal has composed the songs and original score for Netrikann.

As the film has been released, the audience has already taken Twitter to put their reviews on this thriller. Audiences are heaping praises on the lady superstar for an impeccable performance. They are also calling it an engaging thriller true to its genre. Check out the Twitter reviews here: 

